Hyderabad police verify visas of Pakistani nationals in the city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have launched a verification drive for Pakistani nationals residing in the city under various visas.

The drive began after receiving directives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

208 Pakistani nationals currently in Hyderabad: Police

As per the official records, there are 208 Pakistani nationals currently in the city. Out of them, 156 are holding long-term visas, 13 are on short-term visas and 39 are visiting for medical or business purposes.

However, no Pakistani nationals with valid SAARC visas are present in the three commissionerates of the city.

Also Read India informs Pakistan of its decision to keep Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme facilitates travel for select dignitaries including officials, journalists and athletes. There are 24 designated categories.

The police verification of Pakistani nationals in Hyderabad coincides with heightened India-Pakistan tensions. On Thursday, the Indian Army retaliated against Pakistani military firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The escalation is taking place following the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 civilian lives.

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

In another development, India notified Pakistan of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee emphasized that Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir undermines India’s treaty rights. The suspension takes immediate effect.

As security measures intensify, police is conducting visa verification of Pakistani nationals currently in the city.