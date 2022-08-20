Hyderabad mayor distributes fruits to patients in MNJ cancer hospital

Hyderabad: As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam from August 8 to 22, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday distributed fruits to the inpatients in the MNJ cancer hospital Nampally. On the occasion, Vijayalakshmi inspected every ward in the hospital and distributed fruits to the inpatients.

Speaking on the occasion the Mayor disclosed that the State government constructed night shelters in seven major hospitals for the convenience of attenders of 862 patients coming from other places, under the auspices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore. The Mayor said fruits were distributed to the patients in 13 night shelters manned by the UCD division. Besides, the authorities were providing Rs 5 meals thrice a day to the patients and their assistants in the hospitals. Such facility was not available to the patients in any other State, she added.

The Mayor was accompanied by MNJ hospital director Dr Jayakumari and others.