Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates CC road works, renovated parks

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated CC road works on Banjara Hills Road No. 13 and Ministers Quarters Road on Wednesday, February 12, at the cost of Rs 80 lakhs.

Speaking at the event, the Hyderabad Mayor stated that the government has allocated substantial funds to enhance both main and internal roads, ensuring timely completion for public convenience. She also mentioned that as part of the development of infrastructure, special attention has been paid to the strengthening of roads.

Further, the Hyderabad Mayor also inaugurated the renovated Prem Nagar Park in Banjara Hills under GHMC’s initiative. She noted the importance of developing parks for public health and stated that more priority is being given to walking tracks, green spaces, and parks in the city. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi encouraged residents to utilize these facilities.

Earlier, the Telangana government initiated the Hyderabad Infrastructure Transparency Innovative (H-CT) project worth Rs 7,032 crore. The initiative aims to enhance road infrastructure in Hyderabad with flyovers, underpasses, railway underbridges (RUBs), and road expansions at major traffic bottlenecks.

Additionally, as part of Hyderabad’s road expansion plans, Ilambarthi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Khairatabad via Rad Sun Banjara Hills Road No. 1 and Chintal Basti, where traffic congestion has been a persistent issue.

GHMC commissioner stated that under the H-CT initiative, 25 projects will focus on the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and railway underbridges (RUBs), while 13 works will focus on road widening and expansion.