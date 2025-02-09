State govt launches Rs 7,032 cr project to ease traffic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an attempt to tackle the city’s growing traffic congestion, the Telangana government has initiated the Hyderabad Infrastructure Transparency Innovative (H-CT) project worth Rs 7,032 crore. The initiative aims to enhance road infrastructure in Hyderabad with flyovers, underpasses, railway underbridges (RUBs), and road expansions at major traffic bottlenecks.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified congestion points and the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite work. He recently held a review meeting with GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi and municipal engineering officials directing them to speed up land acquisition and tender processes.

Following the meeting, GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi along with the project chief engineer and town planning officials inspected several critical traffic zones in Hyderabad including Nanal Nagar, Rethibowli, Khajaguda Junction, Triple IT, Wipro Junction, and DLF Junction.

The GHMC commissioner then instructed officials to complete the tender process swiftly and initiate work without delays.

Additionally, as part of Hyderabad’s road expansion plans, Ilambarthi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Khairatabad via Rad Sun Banjara Hills Road No. 1 and Chintal Basti, where traffic congestion has been a persistent issue.

Hyderabad to get new flyovers, RUBs for smoother traffic flow

GHMC Commissioner stated that under the H-CT initiative, 25 projects will focus on the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and railway underbridges (RUBs), while 13 works will focus on road widening and expansion.

With the city witnessing rapid growth, the new flyovers in Hyderabad will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow. As these projects progress, Hyderabad is set to benefit from a well-planned infrastructure network.