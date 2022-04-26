Hyderabad: Mayor inaugurates GHMC summer coaching camp

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday inaugurated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) summer coaching camp 2022 at Victory Playground, Khairatabad. She said it is the responsibility of sports coaches to bring out hidden talent among children and mould them into national and international players.

During the inauguration, the mayor said she was glad to see children who have participated in the summer coaching camp for various sports activities. “It improves their mental and physical ability and keeps them fit and healthy,” she said.

She also said that it creates a positive environment when children from all walks of life interact and get to know each other. She appealed to utilize this opportunity and make use of playgrounds and sports complexes provided by the GHMC.

The event started with the introduction of the coaches, a march past, and the traditional sport Mallakhamba. It is a traditional sport where a gymnast performs aerial yoga with a hanging wooden pole.