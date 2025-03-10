Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen

The canteen, set up by five women received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh under the scheme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 10th March 2025 6:31 pm IST
Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen
Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday, March 10 inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor highlighted that the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme is aimed at empowering women through self-help groups (SHGs), enabling them to become entrepreneurs. She stated that these canteens would not only generate employment but also offer quality and affordable meals to the public.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy encouraged women to utilize government schemes to achieve economic independence. She urged self-help groups to make the most of the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative to enhance their skills and businesses.

MS Creative School
Also Read
GHMC Mayor orders posting of 174 appointed jr assistants

The canteen, set up by five women from the Snehitha Self-Help Group of Jubilee Hills Circle, received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh under the scheme.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 10th March 2025 6:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button