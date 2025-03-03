GHMC Mayor orders posting of 174 appointed jr assistants

These appointments were made through the TGSPSC as part of the Group 4 recruitment process.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday, March 3, handed over posting orders to 174 newly appointed junior assistants in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These appointments were made through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) as part of the Group 4 recruitment process.

The recruits have been assigned to GHMC’s head office, zonal, and circle offices.

Addressing the candidates, the Hyderabad Mayor congratulated them and urged them to work with dedication. “Getting a government job is not the end; every employee should strive to bring a good name to the corporation by working with discipline and commitment,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of effective health and sanitation management in Hyderabad and called for special attention to public health services.

