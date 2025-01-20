Hyderabad Mayor inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti canteen

Hyderabad: The Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner’s office was inaugurated on Monday, January 20 by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

She encouraged women to pursue entrepreneurship and achieve financial self-reliance.

The canteen is a result of the efforts of the NBT Nagar self-help group-5 Ganesh, which secured a Rs 10 lakh bank linkage loan. Five women used Rs 5 lakh from the loan to establish the canteen.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hyderabad Mayor noted the government’s goal of empowering women and making them financially independent. “These canteens will provide local women with employment opportunities, enhancing their economic status and helping them achieve self-employment,” she said.

The Mayor also announced plans to expand the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen initiative across Hyderabad to further empower women and strengthen their role in society.