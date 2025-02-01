Hyderabad mayor inaugurates new Colours Theme Park

Hyderabad: The mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday, February 1, inaugurated the new Colours Theme Park at Mallapur in Hyderabad.

The theme park has been built at Rs 2.94 crore and stretches over 2 acres of land with facilities like a water fountain, play court, selfie walls, and children’s playground. Apart from this, it contains around 107 types of plants for environment enthusiasts.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasised developing good health for the people of Hyderabad. Urging citizens to keep the theme park clean and evergreen, she assured more development works will be continued under the GHMC.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy said that the park is developed for both children and adults promoting entertainment and well being. He said the provision of facilities like a yoga shed and skating rink would contribute to the physical health of Hyderabadis.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy called the inauguration of the Colours Theme Park in Hyderabad a great milestone, filled with natural beauty.

On January 28, mayor Vijayalakshmi laid the foundation for a model graveyard in Hyderabad’s Chiluka Nagar, Uppal Circle with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

She instructed officials to prepare proposals for the development of a foot-over bridge at Pista House and a park on vacant land in the area. Additionally, she urged the officials to expedite a report for funding the replacement of open drainage in Bank Colony with box drainage.