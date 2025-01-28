Hyderabad Mayor lays foundation for graveyard in Chiluka Nagar

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday, January 28 laid the foundation for a model graveyard in Hyderabad’s Chiluka Nagar, Uppal Circle with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

During the visit, Vijayalakshmi also reviewed various issues faced by local colonies.

The Hyderabad Mayor instructed officials to prepare proposals for the development of a foot-over bridge at Pista House and a park on vacant land in the area. Additionally, she urged the officials to expedite a report for funding the replacement of open drainage in Bank Colony with box drainage.

Residents raised concerns over stormwater overflow in Chiluka Nagar, and the Mayor promised to address the issue by liaising with the managing director of the Hyderabad water board.

Also Read Police quarters built on graveyard land in Hyderabad, Waqf Board probes

Regarding flooding in Mallikarjun Nagar, the Hyderabad Mayor ordered preventive measures for better drainage and flood control.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for a model graveyard in Hyderabad’s Chiluka Nagar, plans for a new park and open gym at Azampur Alakapuri North Colony were discussed along with a high bridge to mitigate flood damage.