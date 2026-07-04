Hyderabad: MBT holds SIR awareness padyatra in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Friday, July 3, intensified its awareness campaign on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by conducting a door-to-door padyatra in several areas of the Yakutpura Assembly constituency.

The awareness drive was led by MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan and party youth leader Abdul Rahman in Chota Chandra Nagar, Bada Chandra Nagar, Bada Bazar and surrounding localities.

During the padyatra, the leaders interacted with residents to verify whether eligible voters had received their SIR forms and to understand the difficulties being faced in the voter verification process.

SIR Awareness Padyatra conducted by Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman, MBT) along with Abdul Rahman (Youth Leader, MBT) in Chota Chandra Nagar & Bada Chandra Nagar. Residents highlighted issues of missing voters, first-time voter registration and difficulties in filling SIR forms. pic.twitter.com/YIZHHZkYWh — Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) (@MBTparty) July 3, 2026

According to MBT leaders, residents highlighted issues such as the presence of a large number of first-time voters, missing names in electoral rolls and errors in voter details. Several people also expressed difficulty in understanding and correctly filling out the SIR forms.

Addressing the concerns, Amjed Ullah Khan assured residents that the party would extend all possible assistance to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, a press release said.

He appealed to people facing difficulties related to SIR forms, voter registration, inclusion of missing names, correction of details or other election-related issues to approach the MBT office located beside the TGSPDCL office in Yakutpura, where assistance and guidance would be provided free of cost.

Khan stressed the importance of ensuring inclusion in the electoral rolls and urged residents not to delay the submission of SIR forms.

He said MBT volunteers would continue awareness campaigns and outreach programmes across the constituency to safeguard the voting rights of citizens and assist them in completing the revision process.