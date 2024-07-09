Hyderabad: MBT’s Amjadullah, AIMIM MLC argue over Muharram arrangements

Hyderabad: A war of words broke out between Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, and AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi over Muharram arrangements at Ashurkhana in the city.

The issue started after Amjedullah Khan visited the Alawa e- Sartouq, Bibi ka Alawa and other places in the old city to inspect the works pertaining to Muharram. After the visit, Amjedullah Khan released a video message complaining about the lack of arrangements for the Muharram at the places of religious significance.

The MBT leader lamented the local leadership, the GHMC and the state government over their failure to take up works at the Ashurkhana ahead of the Muharram month.

“Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, the local M’sLA of Yakutpura and Charminar had failed in the past to take up necessary works in the old city during Muharram,” he complained.

Amjedullah Khan said former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali did not even bother to hold meetings prior to the Muharram. “The same is trending in the Congress rule,” he alleged.

The MBT spokesperson also alleged the advisor to the state government Mohd Ali Shabbir failed to visit the old city and inspect the Muharram arrangements. He said the civic works are not yet taken up.

Soon after Amjedullah Khan, released the video, AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi responded to it. The MLC said works worth Rs. 7.5 crores were sanctioned for Muharram in the city and different works were executed.

“Some people are making false allegations and spreading rumours about the works pertaining to the Muharram month. Through the initiative of the AIMIM party the government sanctioned works worth Rs. 7.5 crores and it is being grounded,” said Effendi.

He went ahead and explained different works being undertaken by the GHMC and other developmental agencies in the old city in view of Muharram. “Some persons sit in their drawing rooms and move out of the house once a while and inspecting a few places is of no use to anyone. People are aware of all the work being carried out. We are not doing it to seek votes, we can show our works to everyone who wants to know it,” he said.

The MLC said the AIMIM party is not bothered about the allegations. “The party works for the public and everyone knows it,” said Effendi.

Soon after again on Tuesday, Amjedullah released a video saying he has a complete list of works sanctioned for Muharram with him. “Of the total 50 works sanctioned, not even 15 works are in progress. The works will start only after the Muharram month culminates. What is the use of taking up work after Muharram month ends,” he asked.