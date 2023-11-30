Hyderabad: MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan alleges bogus voting in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that bogus voting is taking place in Yakutpura.

On his social media handle, he wrote, “Miscreants are removing ink from voters’ fingers at the nearby Azam Pan Shop, and bogus voting is proceeding at Rasheedia Function Hall near Yakutpura Railway Station, polling Station No: 164.”

.@ECISVEEP sir, Miscreants removing ink from voters fingers at nearby Azam Pan Shop, and bogus voting proceeding a Rasheedia Function Hall Near Yakutpura Railway Station polling Station No: 164



Request officials to take note and prevent. @CEO_Telangana@DEO_HYD@hydcitypolice… — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) November 30, 2023

Amjed Ullah Khan detained

A few minutes ago, the south zone police detained him and shifted him to the Commissioner’s office in Old City.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate Mohammed Abdul Aziz Khan leveled allegations against AIMIM of creating bogus voter ID cards.

Polling underway at polling stations in Hyderabad

Voting is ongoing at various polling stations in Hyderabad. However, as of 11 am, an average voter turnout of merely 12.39 percent was recorded in the city.

Also Read Know queue status, waiting time at polling stations in Hyderabad

The highest polling percentage, 20.15, was recorded in Karwan, and the lowest turnout, 5.28 percent, was seen in Yakutpura.

Currently, polling is underway with tight security across Telangana.