Hyderabad: Medical shops raided, licences of three cancelled

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Drugs Control Administration raided 15 medical shops and cancelled the licence of three chemists permanently.

Licences of Ganesh Medical in Koti, Akshaya in Nampally and Biosphere Enterprises in Amberpet were cancelled.

The move came in accordance with a case filed in February against 15 people who were illegally dispensing drugs without prescription.

The pharmacists were arrested and remanded in jail by the drug control administration under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

However, a few of them have received bail recently.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police (H-NEW) G Chakravarthy said that a supplier named Ganesh Medical was the distributor who was supplying unauthorised drugs in black to the medical stores via mediators.

The drugs were in turn being supplied to the public without any prescription. After the supplier’s arrest, his confession was sent to the drug controllers department here.

An enquiry was conducted for weeks by drug controllers, which revealed other regulators falling in the frame and their networks in the market.

The drug department also came across medical shops that were not following various standards of drug supply like selling low-quality medicines, lapses in maintaining records, storage and supply and selling medicines at a higher cost.

Following the enquiry, the licences of 8 medical shops were cancelled for 12- 15 days based on the quantity of unprescribed and low-quality medicines.