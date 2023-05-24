Telangana: Lab raided in NagarKurnool, 31 kgs of Alprazolam seized

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials (DRI) raided makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act) in the NagarKurnool district and seized 31 kilograms of Alprazolam.

Acting on specific information, the DRI officials raided the unit located in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the outskirts of Vattem village of Bijinepally mandal.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 31.42 kg of Alprazolam as a finished product– approximate value Rs. 3.14 Crores in the illicit market- and in-process material along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacture.

The person engaged in the manufacture of Alprazolam has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.