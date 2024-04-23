IMD Hyderabad forecasts 3 days of rainfall, drop in temperatures

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert and forecasted three days of rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

This forecast comes as many districts of Telangana are witnessing temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall may bring temperatures below 40 degrees celsius, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

According to the weather department, temperatures may drop below 40 degrees Celsius as rainfall is likely to hit Telangana in the next three days.

Today, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Telangana districts Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, and Medak are likely to witness rainfall tomorrow, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

On Thursday, northern districts Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, and Karimnagar are going to see thunderstorms and lightning.

Temperature touched 45 degrees Celsius in Telangana

Yesterday, Nalgonda recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. Apart from that, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Wanaparthy recorded temperatures over 44 degrees Celsius.

Even in Hyderabad, the temperature touched 43 degrees Celsius, which was recorded at Musheerabad.

Moreover, Asifnagar, Maredpally, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, and Khairatabad recorded maximum temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Now, as IMD Hyderabad has forecasted a drop in temperatures in the coming days due to expected rainfall in Telangana, it will bring relief to the residents of the state.