Hyderabad: Meds claiming cure for heart blockages, menstrual cramps seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘heart diseases’ and ‘disorders of menstrual flow’.

Drugs Inspector, Goshamahal seized stocks of Unani medicine during a raid conducted at a medical shop in Moazamjahi Market, Abids, Hyderabad. The medicine, ‘Cardinol Joshanda’, claimed to clear heart blockages. The raid was conducted based on input that it bore labels with misleading claims. The drug was being manufactured by Ahmed & Company at Gaganpahad in Hyderabad.

Also Read Commuters sweat as Revanth rallies for Congress Secunderabad nominee

Stocks of allopathic medicine, ‘Colinol-SPAS TABLETS’, (Mefenamic Acid and Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets IP), found bearing labels with misleading claims were also seized from a medical shop in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. The product claimed to treat spasmodic dysmenorrhea, and menstrual disorders. “The medicine was being manufactured by Vivimed Labs Ltd, Uttarakhand,” said DG, Drug Control Administration, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Advertising for a medicine for the treatment of ‘heart diseases’ and ‘disorders of menstrual flow’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.