Hyderabad: Meerpet gang rape case accused arrested by cops

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Meerpet police, on Wednesday, arrested the accused people who kidnapped a minor girl and sexually assaulted her a month ago.



A minor girl from the old city shifted to Lenin Nagar, Meerpet three months ago. Sheriyan Rathan Singh, her neighbour followed her since then with the intention to fulfil his sexual desires and to develop rapport with her, the police said.

Rathan Singh along with his friend (juvenile) in November, invited the girl for a ride on his Honda Activa bike when she went to Ramalayam Temple.



They picked the girl from the temple and lured her into a silent area and raped her. They dropped her at her house later after the victim’s mother raised searches.

The Meerpet police have been investigating the matter since then and arrested the accused on Wednesday after analysing the technical data, and statements from eyewitnesses. The police also revived the Honda bike which was used in the crime.

Several sections have been registered on the accused in the past as well.

The accused was sent for judicial remand, whereas his fellow criminal is being produced before the Juvenile board.



Special operation team(SOT) LB Nagar assured speedy investigation and justice to the victim.