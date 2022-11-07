SC acquits 3 men on death row in 2012 Chhawla murder-gangrape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three men on death row in the 2012 murder and gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit set aside the Delhi High Court judgment, which upheld the conviction of the three men for rape and murder of the victim. The trial court, in 2014, while sentencing the accused to death had termed the case rarest-of-rare and the high court upheld this judgment.

The judgment in the matter has not been uploaded on the apex court website so far.

The autopsy of the victim revealed that she was attacked with car tools, glass bottles, metal objects, and other weapons.

Police said one of the accused allegedly took revenge after the woman turned down his proposal. The prosecution had submitted that the woman, who belonged to Uttarakhand and worked in Gurugram’s Cyber City area, was abducted by the three accused from near her home while she was returning from her workplace. According to the prosecution, the woman’s mutilated and decomposing body was found in a village in Haryana’s Rewari. The woman’s parents filed a missing person report when she did not return home.