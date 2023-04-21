Hyderabad: Meet Arhaan, 18-month-old artist with national, international awards

Hyderabad: Arhaan Sai Gourishetty, an 18 months old artist from Hyderabad has received four international awards, two national awards and many other awards at a tender age.

The kid who is not even two years in age has used 43 techniques to create 50 contemporary fluid art paintings.

The accolades of the artist include the World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records and Telugu Book of Records Arhaan’s mother Snehitha said that they had introduced Ahaan to painting at a very young age as a sensory activity, and then it was found that he has more interest in painting.

“We introduced painting to our son as a sensory activity. Apart from Arhaan, there are three other kids in my family and thus every weekend would be an art session in our house. Since he was very young, we introduced him to many different activities. Then we saw that Ahaan’s interest is more towards art rather than puzzles,” she said.

She also said that since Ahaan was not able to handle brush at this age, he was introduced to other art forms like fluid arts.

“Ahaan used 43 techniques in his artwork and at the age of 17 months, he was able to do 50 contemporary paintings. As parents, even we were left wondering looking at his work. We as parents do not involve in his artwork-making, don’t even guide him. We just give him the colours and let him explore and play with the colours. We are not worried about how the output would be. However, to our wonder all the paintings come out very well,” she further said.

Ahaan’s mother said that they also submitted their son’s works to the World Book of Records and immediately got approval from them. His works were also submitted to some art galleries and curators.

“At the same time, he was able to get four international and two national records also. We don’t have any plans for him as he is just 18 months. If he is interested in arts in the future, he would continue. We have very good family support for any field he chooses to pursue,” she added.

Arhaan’s father, Gourishetty Arun Sai told ANI that their son has been recognised by the Cultural department of central government as well as many more art-cultural societies.

“When he was very young, we introduced him to many sensory activities like painting, texture, playing with different materials and others. But, we found that he was more interested in painting and we thought we will pursue this even more so that he could improve further. When he was around 14 months, we let him play with colours. It was more like home learning,” he said.

He added, “Usually, the children of these age groups spill around colours, but instead, Ahaan was more focused on drawing and art. He never used to spill paint outside the canvas board. He is not attending any professional courses now as he is too young to be trained. Whatever he does, it is what comes to him naturally.”