Hyderabad: Mega job fair at Khaja Mansion on May 17

Hyderabad: In the wake of providing employment to aspiring youth in the city, a mega job fair is being organised at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, situated in Masab Tank on May 17.

A city-based organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising the job fair that will have participation by firms belonging to diverse fields to hire eligible candidates.

The functionaries at the fair will stay active between 8 am to 2 pm.

Job aspirants are hereby directed to take advantage of the job opportunities offered at the fair.