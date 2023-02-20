‘Hyderabad Mega Job Mela’ at Khaja Mansion on February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Hyderabad Mega Job Mela’ will be held at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank, on February 23 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and health minister T Harish Rao launched a poster for the upcoming job fair on Sunday.

Candidates who hold SSC, intermediate, or under-graduation degrees are eligible to participate in the fair which is open for both freshers and experienced professionals

“Preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue where the eligible candidates will get an opportunity to show their skills,” said the organisers.

A city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters, is holding the mela, for the benefit of unemployed youth. Over 1,000 job vacancies will be available for each candidate with a minimum qualification of SSC.

Interested people can ring a bell on 8374315052 for further details.