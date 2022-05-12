Hyderabad: Mega job mela on May 16, over 40 companies to partake

Hyderabad: A free mega job mela is being organised in the city on Monday, May 16. Over 40 companies are going to take part in the mela and conduct interviews.

The job mela is organised by social activist Mannan Khan on Monday, May 16 from 9 am to 2 pm at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank.

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Mannanullah Khan said, “So far, we have conducted 17 job melas in the city, more than 1000 candidates were selected by different companies. In addition to the career opportunity, we also hold counseling sessions to help candidates determine their abilities and choose the right fields for them.”

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given below number.