Hyderabad: Mehendi cone manufacturing facility raided in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials, acting on gathered intelligence, raided a facility named Mohsin Industries located in Mangalhat over detected unlicensed manufacturing of cosmetics & Mehendi (Henna) Cones.

During the raid at the Hyderabad facility, DCA officials seized large quantities of cosmetics, including Mehendi Cones (Henna Paste) manufactured under the brand name ‘Dulhan Special Karachi Mehendi Cones.’

Cosmetics can only be manufactured under a cosmetics licence issued by the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, in premises equipped with facilities complying with Good Manufacturing Practices and other requirements for cosmetics manufacturing, adhering to the standards set forth by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The cosmetics ‘Mehendi Cones’ must conform to the Indian Standards for cosmetics laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), said the Hyderabad officials. Synthetic dyes such as ‘Picramic Acid’ are prohibited from being added to Henna as per BIS standards.

DCA officers also collected samples for testing during the raid, particularly for the presence of Picramic Acid, a synthetic dye prohibited for use in henna cones. Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law.