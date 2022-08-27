Hyderabad: Melodic fountains to glamourize Durgam Cheruvu bridge

Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad will soon have floating musical fountains on either side, adding even more glamour.

The fountains would perform three shows each day on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and four shows on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and government holidays.

Each show will run for about 20 minutes, and fountains shows will begin at the same time.

Durgam Cheruvu Bridge is the world’s longest precast segmental span in the concrete extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge.

To make the Durgam Cherevu Bridge more appealing, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a subsidiary of the HMDA, would install two melodic floating fountains at a cost of Rs 8.03 crore.

According to The New Indian Express, HGCL has requested bids for the supply, installation, and commissioning of two melodic floating fountains, 40 metres x 10 metres in diameter, one on each side of the bridge, including operation and maintenance for a period of three years.

The work will be done within one month after signing the deal. Along with the bid, the agencies must present design concepts, technical specifications, and a full drawing of the fountain’s arrangement.