Hyderabad: Meningitis vaccination camps for Haj pilgrims begin

Hyderabad: State home minister Mohammad Ali inaugurated a meningitis vaccination camp for selected Haj pilgrims on Saturday at the Haj House, Nampally.

In a joint statement, HM Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Saleem, chairman of Telangana State Haj Committee, said that the state government is working round the clock, effectively for the better arrangement of those visiting Haj.

The departments will coordinate with the Telangana State Haj committee during Haj Embarkation-2022.

Appealing to the pilgrims to look after their health as they might experience moderate fever due to the vaccine, he requested them to be patient with the difficulties that could arise during the course of their pilgrimage.

He also requested the pilgrims to visit the Haj training camp at Masjid-e-Aamera, Abids Circle from 9 am to 1 pm. He also informed and requested people to get themselves immunised at the vaccination camps on June 5 and 6 from 11 am to 4 pm on Ground Floor, Haj House, Nampally.