Hyderabad: Mental health festival UDAAN to be held on Nov 27

Hyderabad: The city’s mental health festival UDAAN will be held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on 27 November from 3 pm onwards.

The festival hopes to tackle and deal with taboos related to mental health and how to overcome said struggles.

The festival will host four events. The first event titled Circle of Relatability will focus on ensuring individuals experience a collective oneness.

The second event titled Whose Cues will discuss how people experience emotions differently and will lay an emphasis on balancing one’s feelings.

The third event, Glee Praxis, focuses on pushing people to practice gratitude.

The last event will focus on children’s mental health and push them to make origamis.

The tickets for UDAAN can be booked online. Entry fee is Rs 100.