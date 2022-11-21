Hyderabad: Panic at Charminar after anti sabotage checking

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time at Charminar on Monday evening following sudden anti sabotage checking by Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad of the Hyderabad police.

Three teams of the Bomb Squad along with the sniffer dogs reached the Charminar monument and conducted a thorough search for an hour inside and in surroundings of the monument. The Charminar was closed for visitors during the anti-sabotage checking.

On seeing the safari clad policemen carrying bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs the local public panicked and rumours of a bomb being planted at Charminar started spreading.

The local people spread the message on social media platforms as officials offered no clarity and neither did any other agency explain the reason for checking.

In the evening, the south zone police officials clarified it was a routine anti sabotage check drill conducted by the City Security Wing (CSW) of the Hyderabad police.