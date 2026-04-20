Hyderabad: Mercedes mows down man on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, driver flees

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old businessman died after being struck by a speeding Mercedes on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad’s Madhapur in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, with the driver fleeing the scene after the accident.

The victim, Shyam Raj, a resident of Hafeezpet, had stopped on the bridge with his wife around 3.15 am to take photographs. While Raj stood on the road clicking pictures of his wife, who was on the walkway, a Mercedes rammed into him before hitting the railing and flipping over, Madhapur Police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 4 pm.

According to police, the couple had earlier gone to send a parcel at a travel bus service and had a late-night dinner before stopping briefly at the bridge on their way back to Hafeezpet. The car was travelling from Jubilee Hills towards IKEA at the time of the accident.

Passersby rushed to the aid of both the victim and the driver, who had managed to get out of the vehicle. The driver, however, used the confusion to flee the spot and remains at large. The abandoned car, which bears a West Bengal registration number, was seized and taken to the police station, the Times of India reported

Preliminary verification of the vehicle’s registration revealed that it is owned by Quantum Minerals and Metals Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based firm. The contact number linked to the registration is currently switched off.

Authorities said they would write to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to obtain detailed information about the company and its directors, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Though closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the bridge captured the accused fleeing the scene, poor lighting conditions have rendered the footage inconclusive so far, the police said.

A case has been registered on charges of negligence causing death, based on a complaint by the victim’s wife. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.