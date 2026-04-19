Hyderabad: Engineering student dies by suicide over ‘harassment’ from college

The victim's father has accused a college official of demanding Rs 5,000 from his son and humiliating him in front of everyone.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 5:52 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 6:38 pm IST
Young male engineering student in Hyderabad, facing harassment, died by suicide.

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old student has allegedly committed suicide here after being “harassed” by an official of a private college where he studied, police said on Sunday, April 19.

The incident happened on Saturday when the B Tech third-year student hanged himself in his residence located in an area under Hayathnagar police station limits.

The father of the deceased, in a complaint filed with the police, accused the college official of demanding Rs 5,000 from his son on April 17 to issue a hall ticket, citing low attendance, besides humiliating his son in front of everyone when he explained his health condition.

Subhan Bakery

Upset over it, his son died by suicide on April 18, the complainant said.

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that if necessary, they will also investigate the role of the college management.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 5:52 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 6:38 pm IST

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