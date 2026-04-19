Hyderabad: Engineering student dies by suicide over ‘harassment’ from college

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old student has allegedly committed suicide here after being “harassed” by an official of a private college where he studied, police said on Sunday, April 19.

The incident happened on Saturday when the B Tech third-year student hanged himself in his residence located in an area under Hayathnagar police station limits.

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The father of the deceased, in a complaint filed with the police, accused the college official of demanding Rs 5,000 from his son on April 17 to issue a hall ticket, citing low attendance, besides humiliating his son in front of everyone when he explained his health condition.

Upset over it, his son died by suicide on April 18, the complainant said.

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that if necessary, they will also investigate the role of the college management.