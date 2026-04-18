22-year-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide in her bedroom

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad on the night of Friday, April 17, due to alleged dowry harassment.

The woman who is identified as K Sangita, a homemaker, had been married for two years and was living with her husband Ramesh and her in-laws in Alwal.

According to police, the Hyderabad woman’s family alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for additional dowry.

Upset over the situation, she allegedly died by suicide by hanging in her bedroom.

The Alwal Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.