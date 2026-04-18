22-year-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide in her bedroom

She allegedly died by suicide by hanging in her bedroom.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 12:20 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad on the night of Friday, April 17, due to alleged dowry harassment.

The woman who is identified as K Sangita, a homemaker, had been married for two years and was living with her husband Ramesh and her in-laws in Alwal.

According to police, the Hyderabad woman’s family alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for additional dowry.

Subhan Bakery

Upset over the situation, she allegedly died by suicide by hanging in her bedroom.

The Alwal Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 12:20 am IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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