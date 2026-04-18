Mohammed Azharuddin’s MLC nomination awaits Governor’s approval

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s nomination of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin as MLC is reportedly pending with the Governor.

Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister on October 31 last year, and he is supposed to be elected to the legislature within six months (by the end of April).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and discussed administrative and legal matters related to the state.

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The Chief Secretary and AG met Shukla at the Lok Bhavan, a release from Lok Bhavan said.

With inputs from PTI