Mohammed Azharuddin’s MLC nomination awaits Governor’s approval

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s nomination of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin as MLC is reportedly pending with the Governor.
Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister on October 31 last year, and he is supposed to be elected to the legislature within six months (by the end of April).
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and discussed administrative and legal matters related to the state.
The Chief Secretary and AG met Shukla at the Lok Bhavan, a release from Lok Bhavan said.
With inputs from PTI