Mohammed Azharuddin’s MLC nomination awaits Governor’s approval

Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister on October 31 last year and he is supposed to be elected to the legislature within six months.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:58 pm IST
Mohammad Azharuddin
Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s nomination of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin as MLC is reportedly pending with the Governor.

Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister on October 31 last year, and he is supposed to be elected to the legislature within six months (by the end of April).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and discussed administrative and legal matters related to the state.

Subhan Bakery

The Chief Secretary and AG met Shukla at the Lok Bhavan, a release from Lok Bhavan said.

With inputs from PTI

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 11:58 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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