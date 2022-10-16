Hyderabad: Meta holds ‘Creator Day’, launches AR program for creators

Hyderabad: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Saturday organized its first ‘Creator Day’ in Hyderabad. The event was an opportunity to launch a unique program for creators, where they will work with Meta to get their own Augmented Reality (AR) effects, which will help them with engagement and growth on their Instagram accounts, the company said in a press note.

‘Creator Day’ is Meta’s annual flagship event to celebrate creators, and provides an opportunity for them to create, collaborate and learn from each other. The 2022 version of the event will take place across 5 cities.

Also Read Hyderabad: TSRTC commuters could soon book tickets online in advance

Mumbai was the first city where it took place, and on Saturday, it was held in Hyderabad.

At the event, Meta announced a new program for creators across India. Based on a successful pilot last year, a selected set of creators will now be chosen to work with Meta Spark creators, who’re the ones who use the Meta Spark platform to publish, manage and track the performance of their AR effects. “This will result in fun and interesting AR effects, available on the Instagram accounts of these selected creators, for them to use it to create content and engage with their community. The chosen creators belong to all parts of India, including a few from Hyderabad. In the past few days, 15 effects are live already and many more will go live by the end of December,” Meta said.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was present at the event and enthralled the audience with her performance.

She said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be opening an event with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh’s top creators present in one room. To them, the creators, I say, your time is here and now. With Reels, you’re defining culture and am as much inspired by you, as you people may be inspired by us with our films and characters.”