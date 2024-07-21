Hyderabad metro commuters can now book tickets on Rapido

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing service Rapido is teaming up with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to provide an integrated commuting solution for Hyderabad residents.

This collaboration will enable users to book metro tickets directly through the Rapido app, with an anticipated 15% of ticket sales being made via this platform.

Commuters will have the convenience of arranging a ride to the nearest metro station through the app, allowing them to easily purchase tickets for their chosen destinations.

Highlights from the Rapido Go-Live Inaugural Event at Ameerpet Metro Station! 🎉



Chief Guest Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&TMRHL, and Guest of Honour Mr. Sudhir Chiplunkar, COO of L&TMRHL along with other CGM members celebrated the launch of our integrated metro tickets on the… pic.twitter.com/nE1rYUfd2J — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) July 20, 2024

NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of HMRL, emphasized that the new partnership with Rapido enhances this commitment by offering an effective solution for last-mile connectivity.

He noted that this initiative demonstrates their ongoing integration of advanced technologies, positioning Hyderabad Metro as a leader in improving urban mobility throughout the city.

Along with MD and CEO KVB Reddy, the Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Chiplunkar, the COO, Bibhudatta Mishra, who heads the Automatic Fare Collection System, and other officials took part in the event that announced the collaboration on Saturday.