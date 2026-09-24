Hyderabad Metro extends services in view of Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail services will operate for longer hours on Friday, September 25, to help devotees travelling for Ganesh Nimarjan.

Metro services across the city will be extended until 1 am on Saturday, September 26. The extended timings are intended to help devotees avoid traffic congestion and parking difficulties during the Ganesh immersion journey.

Last Hyderabad Metro trains at 1 am

The last metro trains from all terminal stations will depart at 1 am on September 26.

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The extended service will allow devotees to use Hyderabad Metro while travelling for the Ganesh Nimarjan celebrations and return without concerns about the regular service timings.

Notification on traffic routes

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police on Wednesday, September 23, issued a notification on traffic regulation for the final leg of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the immersion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety and order on Friday, September 25.

No traffic, other than vehicles carrying idols, will be permitted to move along the following procession routes from 6 am on September 25 to 10 am on September 26, Saturday.

According to VC Sajjanar’s notification, the procession from Balapur Ganesh Mandapam would take the route of Ganesh Chowk, Diamond Hotel Y junction, and Kattamaisamma temple on Gurram Chervu.

It would then pass through the Keshavagiri-Chandrayangutta flyover; from the left turn, it will go to the MBNR crossroad, the Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge, Alibad, Nagulchinta, and Charminar. From there, it will proceed to Madina, Afzalgunj, SA Bazar, MJ Market, Abids crossroad, Basheer Bagh, then Liberty Junction, and the Ambedkar statue, towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Likewise, the procession from Secunderabad would pass through the Sangeeth Theatre, enter the Secunderabad Zone, MG Road to Ranigunj, and proceed to the Karbala Maidan. From there, it will proceed to the Sonabai Mosque, to Tank Bund, and reach NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

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The idols coming from Chilkalguda crossroads would take the route of Gandhi Hospital to RTC crossroad and enter the Khairatabad Zone Traffic limits at the Narayanaguda crossroad before proceeding to the Himayathnagar Y Junction and join the main procession at the Liberty Junction.

The idols coming from Dilsukhnagar would join the procession coming from IS Sadan to Saidabad, Chanchalguda at the Nalgonda crossroads, and the bigger idols would proceed towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh.

The idols coming from the Tarnaka side would proceed towards Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet, and join the procession at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.

In view of the traffic restrictions, the Metro services across Hyderabad have been extended.