Hyderabad metro faced severe losses due to COVID-19: HMRL MD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) faced severe losses as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The footfall of daily commuters has lessened drastically, NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) said on Thursday.

“4 lakh people used to travel on the metro the day before the pandemic, but currently, only 2.7 lakh people are traveling daily. Hyderabad Metro has caused a loss of Rs 3,000 crore so far, but L&T will manage it without leaving it in between, despite the losses. Without L&T, the government would have lost Rs 20,000 crore,” he said.

He further said that the scale of Hyderabad Metro is seen nowhere else in the world. “During the construction of the Metro Rail in a public-private partnership, many had ridiculed it as an unfeasible project. Despite the obstacles, the construction of the metro has been completed and is running successfully,” he added.

Reddy said that the focus is currently on building phase 2 of the Hyderabad metro. In phase 2, the Shamshabad Airport metro line will be constructed, for which a plan is being prepared. He said that the HMRL is ready to invest Rs 5,000 crore, and invited companies to come forward and participate in this project.