Hyderabad Metro faces 20-minute disruption, commuters affected

Metro services on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor were halted for about 20 minutes due to a technical glitch, leaving commuters stranded before operations resumed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th March 2026 11:49 am IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 11:52 am IST
Image: The Hyderabad Metro train
Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro rail services on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor were temporarily disrupted on Friday, March 20, due to a technical issue, causing inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

According to officials, trains came to a halt at multiple stations along the route after the glitch was detected. Passengers were left stranded for nearly 20 minutes, leading to delays and crowding at several stations.

Metro authorities quickly initiated repair work, and technical teams worked to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Subhan Haleem
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After the problem was fixed, services gradually resumed normal operations.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th March 2026 11:49 am IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 11:52 am IST

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