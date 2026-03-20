Hyderabad Metro faces 20-minute disruption, commuters affected

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro rail services on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor were temporarily disrupted on Friday, March 20, due to a technical issue, causing inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

According to officials, trains came to a halt at multiple stations along the route after the glitch was detected. Passengers were left stranded for nearly 20 minutes, leading to delays and crowding at several stations.

Metro authorities quickly initiated repair work, and technical teams worked to resolve the issue at the earliest.

After the problem was fixed, services gradually resumed normal operations.