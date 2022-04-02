Hyderabad metro gets safety nod to ramp up speed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited) has recently undertaken modifications to its signalling software with the objective to harness the full speed potential of its metro system.

These software upgrades and system compliance were inspected by CMRS ( Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety) Janak Kumar Garg from 28th to 30th March. As part of safety checks, speed trials were conducted and on finding the systems to be compliant with safety regulations, the CMRS (Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety) has issued the authorization to deploy this upgraded systems software.

With this authorisation, L&TMRHL will now be able to operate its trains to the full speed potential elevating from the current speed of 70 KPMH to 80 KMPH resulting in saving of significant time between corridor terminals. With this, it is expected that journey time would reduce by about 6 mins on Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurg); about 4 mins on Corridor 1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar), and about 1.15 min on Corridor 2 (MGBS to JBS). It is also expected that with this systems upgrade, there will be an improvement in the rail wheel interaction on sharp curves thereby reduction in screeching and vibrations.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “With the receipt of this authorisation from CMRS, we would now be ramping up the metro systems to full speed potential thus saving time between the terminal stations, leading to a better passenger experience.”

Mr. Sudhir Chiplunkar, Chief Operating Officer, L&TMRHL, said, “The signalling software upgrade would enable us to fully utilise the system’s potential leading to better operational efficiency and effectiveness.”