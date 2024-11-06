Hyderabad metro launches India’s first RCS-based ticketing system

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd. has introduced India’s first Rich Communication Services (RCS)-based ticketing system for the Hyderabad Metro, a new step toward digitizing public services in the country. Launched on Tuesday by L&TMRHL’s MD & CEO, KVB Reddy, this innovative system aims to simplify travel for metro commuters.

With RCS-based ticketing system, commuters can book tickets through the inbuilt messaging app on Android devices, eliminating the need for third-party apps. By scanning a QR code, sending a simple ‘Hi’ message, and selecting travel details, users can make payments via UPI, with the ticket saved in Google Wallet for easy access.

Speaking at the event at Radisson Blu Hyderabad, KVB Reddy highlighted that Hyderabad Metro is the first in India to offer such advanced technology for commuters.

Reddy also outlined Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision for expanding the Metro network across the city. He announced plans to extend existing routes from Miyapur to Patancheru, LB Nagar to Hayatnagar, and Raidurg to Kokapet. The upcoming Airport Metro will connect key junctions, with five new lines spanning 76.4 kilometers. This Rs. 24,269-crore project will be a collaborative effort between the Central and State governments.

Currently available to Android users, the service will expand to iOS once Apple supports RCS in India. This initiative was launched by Route Mobile Ltd., in collaboration with Billeasy, a Mumbai-based integration partner, marking a significant advancement in public transit convenience.