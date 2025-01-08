Hyderabad Metro launches ‘Me Time’ campaign

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro has launched “Me Time on My Metro,” an initiative that aims at transforming the daily commute into an opportunity for self-discovery and personal engagement.

The initiative will be implemented along with the Sankranti Metro Fest which starts on January 8. During this, the metro stations will feature a variety of cultural performances including traditional songs, dance, and festive decor.

The “Me Time on My Metro” initiative encourages Hyderabad Metro passengers to explore their passions and hobbies while travelling. Whether it’s singing, dancing, reading, photography, or sketching, the metro provides a comfortable and safe space to indulge in personal interests.

Commuters are encouraged to make the most of their travel time as they are provided with various facilities of air-conditioned coaches and a stress-free journey free from driving during heavy traffic.

Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy mentioned the government’s commitment to improve public transportation. He said, “The ‘Me Time on My Metro’ campaign is proof of our dedication towards providing an exceptional commuting experience for the citizens of Hyderabad.”

“By integrating cultural festivities with daily travel, we aim to make the metro a symbol of community and connectivity.” He added further.

Hyderabad Metro Rail overview

After the Hyderabad Metro became operational in 2017, the blue (Secunderabad-HITEC CITY) and red lines (Miyapur-LB Nagar) were initially functional. After that the green line (Parade Grounds-MGBS) was added. On September 29, 2024, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting the city to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres have been approved for the new corridors for the metro rail. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar.

Hyderabad, which once held the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi, has since fallen to ninth place as other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have rapidly expanded their networks.