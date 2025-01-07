Land acquisition for Hyderabad airport to future city metro link to be done soon

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 7 suggested that land acquisition for metro rail connectivity between the Hyderabad airport and the ‘future city’ be completed immediately.

Along with this project, Revanth Reddy during a review meeting at his residence suggested land acquisition for the JBS-Shamirpet Metro and Paradise-Medchal Metro routes. He directed officials to complete the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Future City, Shamirpet, and Medchal metro routes by March-end.

Telangana CM also highlighted the need for DPRs to be approved by the Central Government and tenders to be called by April-end.

He stressed that land acquisition for these metro routes should proceed immediately and called for elevated corridors to be designed especially considering the existing flyovers along the Medchal route which is approximately 39 km from Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy also instructed that the Shamirpet and Medchal metros should start from a common point with a large, modern junction to cater to the region’s needs, ensuring that people don’t need to travel into the city for services.

Additionally, he recommended that radial road construction be carried out under the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

What is ‘future city?’

Plans are underway to develop metro rail connectivity between Hyderabad airport and the ‘Future City.’ Revanth Reddy had previously announced that a ‘fourth city’ would be established at Mucharla, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, joining Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad.

The new city will feature an AI and health tourism hub, sports facilities, and other large-scale developments.

Hyderabad metro’s position among Indian cities

Hyderabad, which once held the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi, has since fallen to ninth place as other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have rapidly expanded their networks.

The state government is now focused on reviving Hyderabad’s metro standing, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading the initiative to extend the city’s metro network to ensure Hyderabad remains a top city for public transportation.

As the project progresses, Hyderabad residents eagerly await the transformative impact of a robust metro rail network that promises to reshape daily life and contribute to the city’s sustainable growth.