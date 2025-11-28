Hyderabad metro launches smart locker facility across 7 stations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad L&T Metro Rail on Friday, November 28, launched on-demand smart storage lockers across seven metro stations in a bid to enhance commuter convenience.

The “Scan and Store” facility has been launched in collaboration with TUCKIT and is currently available at Miyapur, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, LB Nagar, Uppal, Parade Ground and Hi-Tech City stations.

The lockers can be operated by scanning a QR code displayed on the locker panel and selecting the locker size based on the item. Payment can be made digitally for the required duration.

The inauguration was attended by L&TMRHL managing director and CEO of L&TMRHL KVB Reddy and TUCKIT founder at Rajesh Amarlal at the Uppal metro station on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, the TUCKIT founder stated, “Collaborating with L&TMRHL allows us to bring our ‘Scan & Store’ smart storage solution directly into urban transit spaces. Our goal is to make secure storage accessible, intuitive, and available exactly where commuters need it most.”