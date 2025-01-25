Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Telangana CM urges centre for joint venture

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 24 urged the Centre for a joint venture to develop Hyderabad Metro Phase 2.

Reddy sought the Centre’s support, stating that connectivity of the Hyderabad Metro is poor as compared to Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. Reddy briefed the union minister about the six corridors envisaged under Metro Phase 2.

The Corridor –IV covers Nagole-Shamshabad International Airport (36.8 km), Corridor 5: Rayadurgam-Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), Corridor 6: MGBS-Chandrayanagutta (7.5 km), Corridor 7: Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km), Corridor 8: LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar (7.1 km), Corridor-IX: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport-Fourth City (Skill University) (40 km).

“The DPRs for the first five corridors (76.4 km) have already been submitted and it required Rs 24,269 crore to construct the corridors and appealed to the union minister to approve the DPRs and allocate funds under the Joint Venture (JV) between the Central and State Governments,” the chief minister briefed Union Urban Housing development minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting in Telangana’s Karimnagar.

Musi rejuvenation

The Telangana chief minister also briefed Khattar regarding the Musi River rejuvenation programme in Hyderabad. He sought the assistance of Rs 55 crore from the Centre for the construction of canal stretches, box drains and STPs on both sides of the river to prevent the sewage from entering Musi.

For this, the Union Minister has been requested to allocate Rs 10,000 crores for the Musi project.

Revanth informed Manohar Lal that a Comprehensive Sewerage Major Plan (CSMP) has been prepared for Rs. 17,212 crores for the construction of sewerage network in Hyderabad city and 27 nearby urban bodies.

Reddy urged considering the CSMP as AMRUT 2.0 or a special project and allocating funds.

He also told the Union minister the state government notified a master plan for the comprehensive development of Warangal, the second largest city in the state of Telangana and requested to allocate central funds to undertake the Comprehensive Groundwater Drainage (UGD) project at a cost of Rs. 41.70 crore in Warangal.

PM Avaas Yojna (PMAY)

The Telangana chief minister also urged the Union minister to sanction 20 lakh houses in the state under the PM Avaas Yojna (PMAY).

Reddy added that Telangana which happened to be the first state to join PMAY 2.0 and also ready with comprehensive data and a complete plan for the construction of houses.