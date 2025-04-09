Hyderabad Metro Rail chief gets 1 year extension

Extension comes in view of critical planning and documentation phase of Metro Phase-2 and Airport Metro projects.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2025 12:25 pm IST
HMRL chief NVS Reddy
NVS Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy’s tenure was extended by one year on Wednesday, April 9.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Telangana government has officially extended the tenure of N.V.S. Reddy as Managing Director of both Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for one more year, starting from April 1, 2025.

Also Read
After first hike of 2025, Hyderabad LPG cylinder price remains metros’ highest

The extension, issued through G.O. Ms. No. 82 by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, follows recommendations from the Managing Director of HMRL, citing the critical planning and documentation phase of the Metro Phase-2 and Airport Metro projects.

MS Creative School

The order was issued by Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2025 12:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button