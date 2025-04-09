Hyderabad Metro Rail chief gets 1 year extension

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy’s tenure was extended by one year on Wednesday, April 9.

The Telangana government has officially extended the tenure of N.V.S. Reddy as Managing Director of both Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for one more year, starting from April 1, 2025.

The extension, issued through G.O. Ms. No. 82 by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, follows recommendations from the Managing Director of HMRL, citing the critical planning and documentation phase of the Metro Phase-2 and Airport Metro projects.

The order was issued by Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore