Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 needs intensive appraisal: Union min

Hyderabad: The Union minister for housing and urban affairs on Thursday March 27 stated that the proposal related to Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project, having five corridors, needs to undergo intensive appraisal at multiple levels.

In response to query by Congress MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said Telangana government has submitted proposal of Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project having five corridors as per financing option contained in para E(iii) of the Metro Policy-2017 extending the existing operational line of Metro Phase-1 project implemented under PPP model.

Also Read Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited to compensate Old City property owners today

Khattar explained that in the current form the proposal needs to undergo an intensive appraisal process at different levels in Central government as per relevant provisions of the extant policy, and approval of the project depends upon the outcome of such appraisal process and availability of resources.

Shetkar further sought to know whether the Telangana government has sent a proposal regarding two corridors – BHEL-Lakdikapul and Nagole – LB Nagar covering 26 km with estimates of Rs. 9,100 crore and Airport Metro Corridor from Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport covering 32 km for Rs. 6,250 crore with the request for some modifications to cater to a much larger section of the commuters and to spur equitable growth in all parts of the city.

The Congress MP asked about the progress of the initiative.