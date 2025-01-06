Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited to compensate Old City property owners today

Hyderabad: The owners of properties in Old City are going to receive compensation cheques today from Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

The cheques will be distributed at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited to compensate 40 property owners in Old City

The first phase of cheque distribution will cover over 40 owners of properties in Old City who have agreed to the land acquisition and submitted consent letters.

The land is being acquired for the Hyderabad Metro in Old City.

So far, owners of 169 out of 1,100 affected properties have submitted consent for acquisition. Out of these, ownership verification has been completed for 40 properties.

Compensation as per Land Acquisition Act

The owners of the properties will be compensated as per the Land Acquisition Act and the district collector’s decision.

It has been decided to compensate at a rate of ₹81,000 per square yard.

Moreover, the rehabilitation compensation and reimbursement for dismantled properties are being awarded based on eligibility under the Relief and Rehabilitation Act.