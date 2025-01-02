Hyderabad Airport to host first ever flower show from Jan 10

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is all set to host its first flower show, PushpUtsav’25 from Friday, January 10 to Sunday, January 12.

The event will be held at the Aero Plaza with floral displays and creative arrangements. The entry-free show at Hyderabad Airport is likely to attract horticulture enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers who will be offered the opportunity to discover innovative artistry in flowers and obtain inspirational gardening ideas.

With installations by expert florists, PushpUtsav’25 aims to foster community engagement and celebrate the beauty of nature. Visitors are encouraged to bring friends and family for a unique experience.

Hyderabad Airport gearing up for second terminal to meet growing demand

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is planning a second terminal and another runway to meet the growing air passenger traffic. This year the air passenger traffic have reached 3 crore mark at the RGIA and is expected to reach 4.5 crore in 2030.

Also Read Hyderabad Airport gearing up for second terminal to meet growing demand

According to SGK Kishore, Executive Director (South) and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, once the second terminal was grounded, 4.5 crore passenger traffic would be reached by 2030 but the ultimate Airport target is 10 crore passengers, he said.

Currently, 43 flight movement per hour at Hyderabad International Airport, and will reach 55 flight movement per hour in the next 3 to 4 years, he expressed confidence.

Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday inaugurates the new AI-enabled digital platform and the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC). SGK Kishore said the platform integrates multiple stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, and air traffic control. We will adopt this digital twin platform in Delhi airport in a couple of months and later in other GMR-operated airports in a phased manner, he added.







