Hyderabad Metro rail, Telangana govt sign MoU for job creation

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) of the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU intends to enhance training and development and improve job opportunities for technically qualified and eligible candidates of Telangana.

As part of the MoU, TASK will be helping in skill development and building a talent pool for L&TMRHL and its operations and management partner Keolis Hyderabad Mass Rapid Transit System Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL, said, “Telangana government has always been committed towards providing opportunities for employment while upskilling the youth of the state. L&TMRHL’s MoU with TASK is an important milestone in HMR’s journey as an industry leader in fostering capability enhancement of youth, generating a road map for their career trajectory boosting employment in Telangana State.”

Speaking on this development, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We thank TASK for collaborating with us through this MoU. This will be a win-win proposition for both the entities towards skilling, employment generation in the state and garnering right talent; providing best opportunities for those exploring their career prospects with HMR including the high-growth metro rail sector.”

This MoU will be in addition to the regular training and recruitment process of L&TMRHL and Keolis Hyderabad.