Hyderabad Metro Rail timings extended to 12 am for Numaish

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend its timings in view of the ongoing All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as the Numaish by an hour on corridors 1 and 3.

The timings apply to two divisions of Metro Rail; the Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) and the Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg); where metros will run till 12:00 am, thereby reaching all terminating stations by about 1:00 am.

Similarly, the number of ticket counters from Gandhi Bhavan has been increased from 4 to 6 for commuters to ensure hassle-free travel during Numaish hours.

The police have urged citizens to cooperate with officials and use public transport including the metro to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion and parking problems at the Numaish exhibition grounds.

Numaish: Hyderabad’s Exhibition

Numaish, an All-India Industrial Exhibition, began its 82nd exhibition on January 1 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally and will extend till for a period of 45 days till February 15.

Members of the Exhibition Society said all the arrangements were made to conduct the exhibition in a safe and pleasant environment to ensure the safety of the visitors.

This year’s focus is on women’s empowerment. The Exhibition Society has collaborated with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas), Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and similar organizations to display the works of women entrepreneurs in allocating the stalls.