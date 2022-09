Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have decided to extend operations beyond regular timings in view of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The last train will commence at 1:00 am on September from respective originating stations and reach the destination at around 2:00 am.

The services will commence at 6:00. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel for safe travel said Hyderabad Metro Rail MD, NVS Reddy said in a statement.